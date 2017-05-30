Charleston's first bike share program launches Tuesday

Charleston’s first official city bike share program rolls into town Tuesday, placing 250 bicycles at 27 stations around the peninsula.



Holy Spokes is designed for tourists and residents looking to grab a bike for fun or to head off to work.



“The service is expected to inspire healthy exercise and relieve some of the city’s parking and traffic pressures,” a press release states.



Gotcha Bike will launch Holy Spokes at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Remarks will be made by Mayor Tecklenburg; Sean Flood, CEO of The Gotcha Group; Councilman Michael Seekings; and Patrick J. Cawley, MD and

CEO of MUSC Health and Vice President for Health Affairs, University.



For more information on pricing and locations, visit www.charlestonbikeshare.com.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.











