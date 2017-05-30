Crews clear scene of reported fire in North Charleston

Quantcast

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in North Charleston early Tuesday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers say crews were called to the 8400 block of Middle River Way at 2:32 a.m.

The North Charleston Fire Department cleared the scene at 4:11 a.m., according to dispatch.

