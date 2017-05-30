Quantcast

Firefighters find no flames after report of outdoor fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters find no flames after report of outdoor fire

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Fire crews are leaving Hanover Street in downtown Charleston after investigating a report of an outdoor fire. 

The Charleston Fire Department was called to the area of Knight's Quickstop at 4:37 a.m., dispatchers say.

The firefighters did not find flames. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly