Judge sets next hearing date for woman accused of kidnapping infant from hospital

The Walterboro woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro appeared for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.

Gloria Williams pleaded not guilty to the 1998 abduction of Kamiyah Mobley, raised as Alexis Manigo.

Tuesday's pre-trial hearing was the second since her arraignment. The judge laid out scheduling for Williams' trial and set another pre-trial hearing for June 26, WJAX-TV reported.

Investigators arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams at her home in January after DNA evidence confirmed they had found Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville maternity ward when she was just eight hours old.

Investigators said Williams befriended Kamiyah's 16-year-old mother at the hospital, pretending to be a nurse, but to medical personnel, they say she posed as a member of Mobley's family.

Investigators believe Williams entered a hospital room dressed as a nurse and left with Mobley, wrapped in a pink and blue blanket, on July 10, 1998.

When Williams didn't return, security was called.

Williams passed Mobley off as her daughter — under the name Alexis Manigo — for the next 18 years, according to authorities.

After more than 2,500 tips, one sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got the ball rolling for investigators last year, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say. Almost 200 miles away in South Carolina, officials found an 18-year-old woman with the same birthday but a different name.

After further investigation, authorities realized fraudulent documents were being used to establish her identity.

When the 18-year-old met her real parents, she assured them that despite how her life began, the last 18 years had been good ones.

"I have no hate towards her. I love her," Manigo said to CBS News about Williams."When you have lived the life I have, when you have been loved the way I have, you'll understand why."

Manigo did not attend Tuesday's hearing.

Williams faces life in prison if convicted.

