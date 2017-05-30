Woman accused of kidnapping infant from hospital expected in court

The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.

Gloria Williams pleaded not guilty to the 1998 abduction of Kamiyah Mobley, raised as Alexis Manigo, earlier this year after DNA evidence confirmed officials had found the missing child.

Investigators believe Williams entered a hospital room dressed as a nurse and left with Mobley, wrapped in a pink and blue blanket, on July 10, 1998.

When Williams didn't return, security was called.

Authorities say her story began to unravel when some of Alexis' documents appeared to be fake.

When the 18-year-old met her real parents, she assured them that despite how her life began, the last 18 years had been good ones.

"I have no hate towards her. I love her," Manigo said to CBS News about Williams."When you have lived the life I have, when you have been loved the way I have, you'll understand why."

Williams faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 WCSC/CBS. All Rights Reserved.