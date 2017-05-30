Crews clear scene of crash on I-26

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

One lane of I-26 eastbound near the Crosstown has reopened after crews responded to a crash. 

Tow-trucks and crews sweeping debris were spotted on the scene before 5 a.m. Tuesday. 

A pick-up truck appeared to be mangled, and another had minor damages. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

