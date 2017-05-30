Quantcast

One month away from 10 year mark, officials to announce changes since deadly Sofa Super Store fire

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Source: City of Charleston Source: City of Charleston
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department are set to announce what they say are significant changes made since the deadly Sofa Super Store fire, a month away from its 10-year commemoration. 

Nine firefighters died on June 18, 2007 after the Sofa Super Store on Savannah Highway erupted in flames.

The firefighters who died while working to make sure no employees were trapped inside the building were: 

  • Engineer Bradford "Brad" Baity, of Engine 19
  • Capt. Mike Benke of Engine 16
  • Firefighter Melvin Champaign, of Engine 16
  • Firefighter James "Earl" Drayton, of Engine 19
  • Asst. Engineer Michael French, of Ladder 5
  • Capt. William Hutchinson, of Engine 19
  • Engineer Mark Kelsey, of Ladder 5
  • Capt. Louis Mulkey, of Engine 15
  • Firefighter Brandon Thompson, of Ladder 5.

At the time, the incident bore the highest number of firefighter fatalities in a single event since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.  

According to a statement, officials will also review achievements and plans for next month's commemorative service. 

