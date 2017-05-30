One month away from 10 year mark, officials to announce changes since deadly Sofa Super Store fire

Crews are responding to a possible fire in downtown Charleston.More >>
The proportion of new hepatitis C cases contracted by young people South Carolina has more than doubled in South Carolina in six years.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department are set to announce what they say are significant changes made since the deadly Sofa Super Store fire, a month away from its 10-year commemoration.
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.
Charleston's first official city bike share program rolls into town Tuesday, placing 250 bicycles at 27 stations around the peninsula.
