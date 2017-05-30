One month away from 10 year mark, officials to announce changes since deadly Sofa Super Store fire

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department are set to announce what they say are significant changes made since the deadly Sofa Super Store fire, a month away from its 10-year commemoration.

Nine firefighters died on June 18, 2007 after the Sofa Super Store on Savannah Highway erupted in flames.

The firefighters who died while working to make sure no employees were trapped inside the building were:

Engineer Bradford "Brad" Baity, of Engine 19

Capt. Mike Benke of Engine 16

Firefighter Melvin Champaign, of Engine 16

Firefighter James "Earl" Drayton, of Engine 19

Asst. Engineer Michael French, of Ladder 5

Capt. William Hutchinson, of Engine 19

Engineer Mark Kelsey, of Ladder 5

Capt. Louis Mulkey, of Engine 15

Firefighter Brandon Thompson, of Ladder 5.

At the time, the incident bore the highest number of firefighter fatalities in a single event since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

According to a statement, officials will also review achievements and plans for next month's commemorative service.

