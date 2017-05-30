Janitorial service hosting hiring event

A facilities management company is hiring employees to work at Charleston International Airport in its janitorial division.

IH Services is filling positions for day porter, floor tech, maids and janitors.

They will be hosting a hiring event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at SC Water Works in Charleston.

Candidates are being asked to bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview. Applicants must pass a drug screen and background check.

For more information, IH Services asks that you log on to www.scworks.org and review job orders 716465, 722000 and 722007.