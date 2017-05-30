Increased traffic expected near PAC as graduations are held

Hwy 78 has been shut down in both directions near Bell Wright Road after a crash.More >>
Hwy 78 has been shut down in both directions near Bell Wright Road after a crash.More >>
A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana is being laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.More >>
A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana is being laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.More >>
Crews are responding to a possible fire in downtown Charleston.More >>
Crews are responding to a possible fire in downtown Charleston.More >>
North Charleston Police Department is advising those traveling in the area to expect heavier traffic Tuesday.More >>
North Charleston Police Department is advising those traveling in the area to expect heavier traffic Tuesday.More >>
A facilities management company is hiring employees to work at Charleston International Airport in its janitorial division.More >>
A facilities management company is hiring employees to work at Charleston International Airport in its janitorial division.More >>