FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down part of Hwy 78

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Hwy 78 has been shut down in both directions near Bell Wright Road after a crash.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says minor injuries have been reported. 

Deputies say motorists should avoid the area. 

