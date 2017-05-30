FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hwy 78 reopened after crash

A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana is being laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.More >>
A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana is being laid to rest Tuesday in his native South Carolina.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford has experienced a lot in more than 20 years of public service. But he says he's never experienced a period like this in Washington, D.C.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford has experienced a lot in more than 20 years of public service. But he says he's never experienced a period like this in Washington, D.C.More >>
Jury selection in the case of the 18-year-old Ladson man authorities say was trying to join ISIS will begin in July.More >>
Jury selection in the case of the 18-year-old Ladson man authorities say was trying to join ISIS will begin in July.More >>
Hwy 78 has been reopened in both directions near Bell Wright Road after a crash.More >>
Hwy 78 has been reopened in both directions near Bell Wright Road after a crash.More >>
A 39-year-old man was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure at Mount Pleasant Towne Center.More >>
A 39-year-old man was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure at Mount Pleasant Towne Center.More >>