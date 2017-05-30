Man arrested for indecent exposure at Mt. Pleasant Towne Center

A 39-year-old man was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure at Mount Pleasant Towne Center.

Alonso Ortiz-Sanchez, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested Friday night, according to an incident report.

Police say they were notified by a concerned citizen about a man who appeared to be "touching himself inappropriately under a hat while juveniles were walking by" outside The Gap store.

Ortiz-Sanchez was observed sitting on a bench outside the store facing Banana Republic with a baseball cap on top of his pants, the incident report states. The officer reported the cap was moving because of movement from the man's left hand.

When the officer approached, the man first lifted his right leg to shield his crotch area, then lifted both legs in an attempt to obstruct the officer's view, the report states.

When the officer instructed him to remove the cap and stand, the officer saw the man's pants were unzipped and his genitals were exposed, the report states.

Court records indicate Ortiz Sanchez was released on a $20,000 bail.

