Jury selection scheduled in case of SC teen accused of trying to join ISIS

Jury selection in the case of the 18-year-old Ladson man authorities say was trying to join ISIS will begin in July.

Court documents state the process of choosing a jury for the trial of Zakaryia Abdin will begin Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. with the Honorable Judge Richard Gergel presiding.

Arrested at the Charleston International Airport in March while attempting to travel to Jordan, Abdin — whose family is from Syria — is accused of trying to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

In online conversations with an undercover FBI agent he believed was affiliated with ISIS, Abdin said in February that he had pledged allegiance to the organization in 2014 and wanted help joining.

Unsealed documents state Abdin told the agent he needed help getting out of the country under the guise of a vacation. Abdin told the agent he was willing to commit a terrorist attack on U.S. soil if he couldn't travel overseas and also referenced the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting.

This is not the teen’s first run-in with the law.

In 2015, the then-16-year-old was accused of planning to use one or two firearms to rob a gun shop for more weapons. Those larger weapons would then be used to attack a North Carolina military installation, investigators said.

