CFD: Someone intentionally set fire at Charleston school

Police are investigating after a gun dropped out of a student's book bag at Stall High School Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Charleston police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for first-degree burglary.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
Charleston Fire Department officials told reporters Tuesday significant improvements have been made since a deadly fire claimed nine city firefighters almost a decade ago.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford has experienced a lot in more than 20 years of public service. But he says he's never experienced a period like this in Washington, D.C.More >>
