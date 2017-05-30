CFD: Someone intentionally set fire at Charleston school

Authorities are investigating after someone intentionally started a fire at a Charleston school.

The fire happened just before 10 a.m. at the Charleston Charter School of Math and Science on King Street.

When firefighters arrived they found the school evacuation under way and were told of a fire in a bathroom on the second floor.

"Crews entered to find a single fire sprinkler head that was activated and contained the fire to the bathroom area," CFD officials said."Firefighters completed extinguishment and proceeded to control the water flow to the sprinkler system and evacuate smoke from the building."

A report states members of the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the incident and determined the fire was intentionally set in the bathroom.

Fire investigators along with the Charleston Police Department and the school administration are reviewing the incident.

"Once the smoke was removed from the building the majority of the school reoccupied, one area of the school remained closed as staff worked to clean smoke and water damage," CFD officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The Charleston Fire Department, North Charleston and Saint Andrews fire departments, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.

