Police investigating after gun drops out of student's book bag at Stall HS

Police are investigating after a gun dropped out of a student's book bag at Stall High School Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with North Charleston police say at 2:45 p.m. a teacher told officers that a student inside of her class dropped what appeared to be a handgun out of a book bag he had in his possession.

A report states the student then picked up the item and left the classroom.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers cleared the scene.

"The student was not on campus and seen leaving the campus," NCPD officials said."The investigation is ongoing and the lockdown is being lifted."

CCSD officials say the school was placed on a Code Red Lockdown at 2:40 p.m. in response to a staff member reporting they saw a weapon fall to the ground from a student’s belongings.

"That staff member then reported that same student gathering the item in question and running to another location," district officials said.



According to a statement by CCSD, North Charleston Police Department officers thoroughly searched the campus for the student and the possible weapon.



"Once it was determined there was no immediate threat to the students or staff members on campus, the Code Red was lifted at approximately at 4:05 p.m., and changed to a Code Yellow Lockdown to allow for controlled dismissal," district officials said.

