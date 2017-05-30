Police investigating after teacher reports weapon dropping out of student's book bag

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department are continuing to investigate after a teacher reported what appeared to be a gun dropping out of a student's book bag at her class at Stall High School Tuesday afternoon.

The Charleston County School District says the school was placed on a Code Red Lockdown in response to the staff member reporting that they observed a weapon falling to the ground from a student's belongings.

"That staff member then reported that same student gathering the item in question and running to another location," district officials said.

According to police, after the item dropped, the student picked it up and left the classroom.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers cleared the scene.

According to a statement by CCSD, North Charleston Police Department officers thoroughly searched the campus for the student and the possible weapon.

"The student was not on campus and seen leaving the campus," NCPD officials said.

"Once it was determined there was no immediate threat to the students or staff members on campus, the Code Red was lifted at approximately at 4:05 p.m., and changed to a Code Yellow Lockdown to allow for controlled dismissal," district officials said.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

