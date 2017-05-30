Quantcast

One transported the hospital after accident on Highway 17 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One transported the hospital after accident on Highway 17

Source: AMCFD Source: AMCFD
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been transported to the hospital following an accident in Awendaw Tuesday evening. 

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District say crews responded at 7:38 p.m. to Highway 17 near the Sewee Visitor Center for a single vehicle accident with roll over. 

"One patient was transported to a local hospital with injuries," AMCFD officials said. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of this accident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly