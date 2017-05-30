'No new information or clues' a year after murder of Ohio man in N. Charleston parking lot

It's been one year since an Ohio man on vacation was shot in the parking lot of a North Charleston hotel.

It happened at the Hyatt Place near the North Charleston Convention Center.

Authorities say 35-year-old Barri Shank was shot outside of his car while walking his two dogs. His wife was checking in the hotel.

Police say they have no new information or clues but the case is still open.

At the time of the murder, police looked for surveillance video, but it doesn't appear that they found anything that captured the moment.

People nearby said they heard a pop and saw someone drive away from the scene

Authorities say Shank was shot outside of his car and stumbled to the front of the hotel where he collapsed.

That's where his wife found him after checking in and she called 911, according to officials. They were planning on driving to Hilton Head for vacation the next morning.

Barri's brother Ben Shank said in a text that it's still shocking that something like this would happen and he was loved so many people.

"We are trying our best every day to not let the horrific memory of last year overshadow the good memories we have of Barri," Shank said.

He says it hasn't gotten any easier, it just become more manageable.

The family says they remain patient and hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

Police want to remind people that any information no matter how big or small could help solve this case so do not hesitate to call.

At last check there was a nearly $40,000 reward for anyone with information that could help solve this case if you contact the North Charleston Police Department at (843) 554-5700. There's also a separate Crime Stoppers award set at $9,500. The Crime Stoppers' number is 843-554-1111.

