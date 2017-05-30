Altercation at North Charleston motel turns deadly

An altercation turned deadly overnight at a North Charleston motel.

NCPD officials say officers responded to the InTown Suites on North Arco Lane Tuesday before 11 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police the victim was involved in a fight with two men before the shooting.

The men were seen fleeing the area after the shots were fired.

In an update shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the victim had died.

The investigation is ongoing.

