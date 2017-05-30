Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at N. Charleston hotel

The coroner has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a North Charleston hotel.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 49-year-old Lamont Clarence Frazier of North Charleston was pronounced deceased at the In Town Suites at 5035 N. Arco Lane late Tuesday night.

According to the coroner, Frazier died from a gunshot wound.

NCPD officials say officers responded to the hotel before 11 p.m.

Officers found the victim lying on a second floor balcony.

A witness said they heard an argument and saw three men in an argument which turned physical.

According to witnesses, one gun shot was heard and two male subjects were then seen fleeing the scene.

