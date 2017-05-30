Quantcast

Police investigating after one injured in North Charleston shoot - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating after one injured in North Charleston shooting

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police are investigating after one person was shot in North Charleston Tuesday night. 

NCPD officials say the incident happened at the Inn Town Suites on North Arco Lane. 

"Shortly before 11 officers located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound at this location," NCPD officials said.

Police are continuing the investigation.  

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly