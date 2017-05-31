Florial Shines, RiverDogs Quiet in Loss to Power

Center fielder Estevan Florial tripled and hit his sixth home run of the season, but the Charleston RiverDogs came up short as they dropped the second game of the series to West Virginia, 4-2, on Tuesday night in front of 2,760 fans at Joe Riley Park.

Florial’s team-leading sixth longball of the season brought the RiverDogs (26-25) within a run in the eighth, but West Virginia tallied a key insurance run in the top of the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Charleston starter Brian Keller (3-5) tossed a career high seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits to lower his ERA to 4.44.

The RiverDogs took a quick lead in the second. First baseman Brandon Wagner led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball from catcher Brent Gibbs. Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera knocked in his 21st RBI of the season to give Charleston the early lead.

The Power (23-25) tied the game immediately in the bottom half. A two out rally got started by shortstop Adrian Valerio as he reached on a single then stole second. Right Fielder Clark Eagan got plunked in the back and gave the Power a two-on two-out opportunity. First baseman Albert Baur delivered the tying run with an RBI single to left field.

West Virginia grabbed the lead in the fifth. With one out, Keller walked center fielder Sandy Santos then gave up a single to put two on. Valerio singled to left and scored Santos but was tossed out at second trying to stretch the single. Eagan kept up the rally with a single to center giving the Power a 3-1 lead.

The Power erased Florial’s solo shot in the ninth as they added much needed insurance when Santos scored on an RBI single from Valerio.

West Virginia first baseman Albert Baur went 4-for-4 with an RBI and Valerio drove in wo as part of a three-hit night to lead the Power’s 12-hit attack against Charleston.

Luis Escobar (5-2, 3.86) got his fifth win of the season after he tossed six innings of three hit ball allowing just one run with five strike outs.

Upcoming

Charleston wraps up the series with the Power on Wednesday morning in an Education Day finale at 11:05am. Charleston rolls out right-hander and former fourth round pick Nick Nelson (0-4, 5.70) to the hill. West Virginia will follow with righty James Marvel (2-3, 3.89). The game will be broadcast exclusively streamlining online via the TuneIn radio app starting at 11am from The Joe. Subscribers can also catch the game on MiLB.tv.