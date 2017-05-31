TUNE IN NOW: Altercation turns deadly at North Charleston motel; Bombing in Kabul kills 84

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Man killed in shooting at North Charleston motel

NCPD officials say officers responded to the InTown Suites on North Arco Lane to find a man suffering a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police the victim was involved in an argument with two men before the shooting. Read more.

2. Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 84, wounds scores

A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing 64 people and wounding as many as 320, sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital. Read more.

3. Reports: Scott Pelley leaving CBS Evening News

Scott Pelley, anchor for CBS Evening News since 2011, is leaving his post, The New York Times reports. Read more.

