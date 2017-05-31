GRADUATIONS: Expect traffic near Coliseum and PAC; check for ceremony dates here

Expect slower traffic near the Performing Arts Center and Coliseum as more high school graduations are held Wednesday, with two at the same time.

The ceremony for Military Magnet Academy's class of 2017 will be held at 8:30 a.m., with St. John's High School's at 11:30 a.m. and Charleston County School of the Arts' at 7:30 p.m., all inside the Performing Arts Center.

Next door at the North Charleston Coliseum, Burke High School's ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. and Stall's will be at 3:30 p.m.

More ceremonies:

Berkeley College Middle High School – Wednesday, May 31; 7 p.m. at Berkeley High School

Berkeley High School – Friday, June 2; 3:30 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Cane Bay High School – Saturday, June 3; 3:30 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Charleston Charter School for Math and Science – Saturday, June 3; 11 a.m. at Charleston Music Hall

Charleston County School of the Arts – Wednesday, May 31; 7:30 p.m. at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Cross High School – Thursday, June 1 at Cross High School Auditorium

Garrett Academy of Technology – Tuesday, May 30; 6:30 p.m. at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Goose Creek High School – Friday, June 2; 11:30 a.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Greg Mathis Charter High School – Friday, June 2; 10 a.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church

Hanahan High School – Friday, June 2; 7:30 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

James Island Charter High School – Friday, June 2; 6 p.m. at The Citadel

Military Magnet Academy – Wednesday, May 31; 8:30 a.m. at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

North Charleston High School – Tuesday, May 30; 8:30 a.m. at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

R.B. Stall High School – Wednesday, May 31; 3:30 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

St. John’s High School – Wednesday, May 31; 11:30 a.m. at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Stratford High School – Saturday, June 3; 10 a.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Timberland High School – Saturday, June 3; 6 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Wando High School – Thursday, June 1; 3 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

West Ashley High School – Thursday, June 1; 9 a.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.