Friday night boogie, Shaggin' on the Cooper return to Memorial Waterfront Park

Put on your dancing shoes for a summer of shagging at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

The next installment of Friday Night Boogie starts in June with the popular Shaggin' on the Cooper returning Saturday, June 10.



Friday Night Boogie

June 9 and July 14

Mount Pleasant Pier at Memorial Waterfront Park

7 p.m.

Adults ages 21 and up

Tickets are $10 per person



Shaggin' on the Cooper

Saturday, June 10

Mount Pleasant Pier at Memorial Waterfront Park

Begins at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

Intended for all ages

Tickets are $10 per person or $8 in advance.



Remaining dates in the 2017 Friday Night Boogie and Shaggin' on the Cooper Schedule:

June 9 – Friday Night Boogie with DJ Jim Bowers

June 10 – Shaggin' on the Cooper with Ocean Drive Party Band

July 14 – Friday Night Boogie with DJ Jim Bowers

July 15 - Shaggin' on the Cooper with The Counts

Aug. 12 - Shaggin' on the Cooper with Vinyl Daze

Sept. 9 - Shaggin' on the Cooper with The Coppertones

