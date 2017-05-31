Quantcast

Friday night boogie, Shaggin' on the Cooper return to Memorial Waterfront Park

By Aisha Tyler, Anchor
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Put on your dancing shoes for a summer of shagging at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

The next installment of Friday Night Boogie starts in June with the popular Shaggin' on the Cooper returning Saturday, June 10.

 Friday Night Boogie

June 9 and July 14
Mount Pleasant Pier at Memorial Waterfront Park
7 p.m.
Adults ages 21 and up
Tickets are $10 per person

Shaggin' on the Cooper
Saturday, June 10
Mount Pleasant Pier at Memorial Waterfront Park
Begins at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.
Intended for all ages
Tickets are $10 per person or $8 in advance.

Remaining dates in the 2017 Friday Night Boogie and Shaggin' on the Cooper Schedule:

June 9 – Friday Night Boogie with DJ Jim Bowers
June 10 – Shaggin' on the Cooper with Ocean Drive Party Band
July 14 – Friday Night Boogie with DJ Jim Bowers
July 15 - Shaggin' on the Cooper with The Counts
Aug. 12 - Shaggin' on the Cooper with Vinyl Daze
Sept. 9 - Shaggin' on the Cooper with The Coppertones

