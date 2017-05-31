Financial workshop to be held in June

Are you making the sales but not seeing success in your bottom line?

A financial expert will be on hand for a two-hour workshop in June, aimed at teaching basic cash management skills to help small business grow.



The session will be held Monday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Suite 101 of the Trident United Way Building, 6296 Rivers Avenue.

Tickets cost $20.



To register or learn more, visit www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160.

