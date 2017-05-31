Financial workshop to be held in June

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department are continuing to investigate after a teacher reported what appeared to be a gun dropping out of a student's book bag.More >>
Expect slower traffic near the Performing Arts Center and Coliseum as more high school graduations are held Wednesday, with two at the same time.More >>
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
The next installment of Friday Night Boogie starts in June with the popular Shaggin' on the Cooper returning Saturday, June 10.More >>
