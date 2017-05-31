Report: Man runs over woman with car, tells mom she cheated on him

A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.

Corey Adams, 27, went home with the driver side of his car windshield busted and his headlight out. According to an incident report, he told his mother he had run over his girlfriend Sunday night and had to do it because she cheated on him.

Deputies responding to the Publix parking lot in Knightsville earlier found a woman bleeding from the head. The woman said she was walking in the parking lot around 11 p.m. when a car approached from behind and hit her.

Deputies found the vehicle at a home on Indigo Road in Goose Creek Monday morning and Adams was taken into custody.

A judge set the man’s bond at $100,000.

