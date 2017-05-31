Quantcast

Deputies looking for man accused of credit card fraud in Walterb - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Deputies looking for man accused of credit card fraud in Walterboro

(Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) -

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the card was used at a Walgreens in Walterboro on May 15. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call  Sgt. Det. James King at the Colleton County Sheriff's Office (843 549-2211) or Crime Stoppers (843-554-1111). 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly