Deputies looking for man accused of credit card fraud in Walterboro

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the card was used at a Walgreens in Walterboro on May 15.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Det. James King at the Colleton County Sheriff's Office (843 549-2211) or Crime Stoppers (843-554-1111).

