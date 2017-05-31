Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Red Bank Road

Quantcast

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A woman passed away at an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Redbank Road Tuesday night.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury says the 34-year-old woman was struck after stepping into traffic around 10:45 p.m.

The woman's name will be released when her family is notified.

