Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at French Open

Shelby Rogers is on to the 3rd round at the French Open this week after earning a straight set win over Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay.

The Lowcountry native, who's currently ranked 49th in the world by the WTA, held on to defeat the 94th ranked player in the world 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Court 16 Wednesday.

Rogers would get down 5-2 in the first set before coming back to force a tiebreaker which she also fell behind 5-2 in until she came back to take the set.

She now moves on to face 13th ranked Kristina Mladenovic of France in the 3rd round.