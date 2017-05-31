Quantcast

Several Lowcountry railroad crossings to temporarily close for repairs

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: Pixabay
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

CSX Railroad will shut down nine railroad crossings in Charleston and Berkeley Counties over the next several weeks for repairs.

Signs will be put into place to mark detour routes, CSX spokesperson Ginger Gaskins-Weiss said.

Here are the dates and locations of closures:

  • June 5 - Church Street in St. Stephen
  • June 8 - Old Mill Road in St. Stephen
  • June 12 - Forty-One Road in Bonneau
  • June 15 - Black Oak Road in Bonneau
  • June 19 - Fieldstone Lane in Bonneau
  • June 22 - Old Black Oak Road in Bonneau
  • June 26 - Oakley Road in Moncks Corner
  • July 3 - Stokes Road in Hanahan
  • July 6 - Montague Avenue in Charleston

Each crossing will be closed for two to five days depending on any unforeseen issues or weather, Gaskins-Weiss said. 

Dates are subject to change because of weather or other conditions.

