Lowcountry man accused of sexual assault on Edisto Island

A Lowcountry man is accused of a sexual assault on Edisto Island.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office charged 28-year-old Tide McTeer Elliott with third-degree criminal sexual assault.

On May 9, the victim reported to the sheriff's office that he had been sexually assaulted by Elliott on Jan. 6.

According to court records, the victim was drinking alcohol with Elliot at the suspect's home. The victim said he started to vomit and then passed out.

An affidavit states the victim woke up in the morning in the suspect's bed and did not have knowledge how he got there.

Authorities say the victim's girlfriend asked the suspect what he did to the victim to which the suspect replied that he was trying to see how drunk he could get the victim.

At a later date, the victim said the suspect texted his girlfriend and stated the victim did not cheat on her.

Court records state the suspect then told the girlfriend that he performed a sexual act on the victim.

According to the affidavit, the sexual act was done without the victim's knowledge or consent.

