Lighter mistaken for gun puts schools on lockdown Wednesday morning

Two North Charleston-area schools went on an administrative lockdown after school leaders were notified someone saw what they thought was a gun on campus Wednesday morning.

Investigators later determined the item was a lighter, not a gun, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Northwoods Middle School was placed on a Code Red Lockdown and North Charleston's School Resource Officer unit immediately responded to the school to investigate, Pruitt said.

Pinehurst Elementary was placed on a Code Yellow Lockdown because of its proximity at Northwoods.

Northwoods was moved from Code Red to Code Yellow at 10:35 a.m. as police officers determined there was no immediate threat to staff and students, Pruitt said.

Northwoods came off Code Yellow at 10:55 a.m.

