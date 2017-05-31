Traffic stop leads to Tupperware containing $30,000 worth of meth

Two men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of $30,000 worth of meth in a Tupperware container.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 36-year-old Runako Sentwali Backus of Decatur, Ga. and 33-year-old Leshawn Reese Tucker of Atlanta, Ga.

On Wednesday at 8:05 a.m., police officers saw a truck make an improper turn which led to a traffic stop at the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn Hotel on 2540 North Forest Dr.

According to a report, the driver and passenger were stuttering and "moving around continuously" while speaking with the officers.

When they were asked where they were headed to, the driver identified as Backus said they were trying to find directions to a hotel to meet with some friends.

"Both defendants appeared to become increasingly nervous as officers spoke with them, continuing to stutter and change their story," an NCPD report states.

Police say both of the suspects said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle, and denied a request to search the vehicle.

A K-9 was then brought to the exterior of the vehicle and alerted officers who then searched the truck. Officers found a leather bag which contained a clear Tupperware container with duct tape on each side.

Investigators say officers found 1,000 grams of meth in a clear bag inside the Tupperware. They also found $700 in cash.

Officers say they also found 6 grams of meth in a sunglasses case.

A report states Tucker's wallet which was found inside the center console had a piece of paper which had a name and address to a hotel on the same street as the traffic stop.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.