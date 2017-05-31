TAKE A STAND: Deputy Mason Moore

It was a heartbreaking scene in Clarendon County when Mason Moore was laid to rest.

The 42-year-old sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty in Montana by a suspect with strong anti-law enforcement views.

Deputy Moore grew up in South Carolina and worked in Lexington and Clarendon Counties before moving to Montana. When his body was flown to Charleston, law enforcement lined the streets in Manning to honor the fallen deputy.

He leaves behind a wife and three children. His family says Deputy Moore wanted to make a difference.

He did and he will, even in death.

Last year, more than 100 officers, who made an oath to serve and protect, were killed in the line of duty.

This year, the number of law enforcement deaths is up 10 percent.

When an officer is killed, it's not just the agency that loses one of its own. It's an entire nation.

