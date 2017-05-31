Cops: Drunk driver falls into marsh while talking with police officers

Police say a James Island man suspected of DUI fell into a marsh while speaking with police officers.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 65-year-old Dennis Lemon.

Lemon's arrest stems from an incident late Tuesday night when officers responded to Folly Road and Battery Island Drive for an accident with possible injuries involving a drunk driver.

A CPD officer said Dennis was standing at the rear of a business with other police officers when he arrived on the scene.

A report states that Lemon said he was driving on Maybank Highway when the accident happened.

When officers asked Lemon if he knew where he was, Lemon said on "several occasions" that he was on Maybank Highway and was "adamant" that he was not on Folly Road.

Officers said Lemon had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, slurred speech, red glossy eyes and was "extremely unsteady on his feet."

A responding officer's report states that Lemon was wet from head to toe as a result of falling into the marsh while speaking with other police officers.

According to police, an officer requested several times for a field sobriety test in which the suspect refused.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.