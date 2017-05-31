Selfies, smiles and diplomas fill Burke High School graduation

Thousands of high school seniors will cross the stage this week during graduation in the Lowcountry.

Proud moms, dads, sisters, brothers and many more could be seen in the stands at the North Charleston Coliseum.

More than 60 Seniors from Burke High School graduated Wednesday closing this chapter in their lives.

"Thank you Jesus! I'm proud of her!” said Theodora Graddick.

Graddick's daughter is the last one in the family to graduate. She and several other family members dressed in style for the ceremony, sporting t-shirt with pictures of her daughter and the words “Proud Mother of a 2017 graduate”.

"[It was] my daughter’s [idea],” she said. “She said she wanted her mom, dad, sisters and brother to wear the t-shirt."

It wasn't just t-shirts though, plenty of face cutouts and signs could be found in the arena during the ceremony.

Some older faces were there as well. Men and women who were part of the graduating class of 1967, walked during graduation.

"I felt very proud and I felt so excited singing the alma mater,” said Gwendoline Geddies. “It was just really wonderful."

"The bulldog, as you know has the will and true spirit to fight," said one speaker during the ceremony.

"It's been a challenge, these last four years have really been a struggle, but I've pushed through," said Salutatorian Tyeshia Williams.

Williams ranked second highest in her class. She spoke about pushing through the struggles.

"I just want everyone to hang in there, push forward, be the motivation and change you want to see," Williams said.

Of course no graduation would be complete with a few tears and some selfies with the entire class.

"I'm just so excited that it's finally over,” said Ramona Brooks, a mother of two graduates. “It's been a long journey but she made it in 12 years. So I'm really excited about that."

Military Magnet, St. Johns, R.B. Stall and the School of the Arts are among the other schools in the district which already graduated or will be graduating Wednesday night.

For a list of all future graduations click here.

Congratulations to all those Seniors!