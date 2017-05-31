Child rescued from pond at Summerville neighborhood

A child has been rescued from a pond at a Summerville neighborhood.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department say the incident happened at the Weatherstone subdivision.

According to authorities, the child appears to be in stable condition, but has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Police say thankfully a citizen was on scene and was able to render aid to the child.

Residents said officers with the Summerville police as well as fire crews responded to the scene.

According to witnesses, the incident happened in the area of Cotton Hope and Buckfield lanes.

