Police investigating after teenager shot in North Charleston

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in North Charleston Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Bonaparte Drive where they located a 16-year old with a gunshot wound to the arm.

"The victim stated he does not know who shot him," police said.

He was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Dispatch officials say police officers and EMS responded to the scene.

