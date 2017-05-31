Battery defense shines in Open Cup victory over Jacksonville

Drew Beckie’s own goal was the difference in the Charleston Battery’s 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Armada at Southern Oak Stadium Wednesday night. With the win, Charleston advances to the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup and will play Atlanta United.

Jacksonville’s Beckie scored the game’s only goal in the 25th minute, turning the ball into his own net after a promising build up by the Battery. At the end of the attacking move, Ataulla Guerra served a dangerous cross in behind the Jacksonville back four that forced Beckie back towards his own goal.

The serve into the penalty area that led to the game-winning goal was Guerra’s last involvement in the match. The Trinidadian playmaker left the game shortly after with an injury. With Guerra a non-factor, the Jacksonville defense did well to keep the Battery’s high-powered attack in check for the majority of the match.

While Charleston struggled to create quality scoring opportunities, the defense stepped up and earned their fifth clean sheet of the season. The back four made up of Tah Brian Anunga, Forrest Lasso, Taylor Mueller, and O’Brian Woodbine and backed by Odisnel Cooper in goal did well to limit Jacksonville to long range shots and floated serves into the box. Neveal Hackshaw played especially well in his holding midfield role, breaking up counters and shielding the back four from dangerous attacks.

The defensive effort earned Charleston a trip to the fourth round of the Open Cup where they’ll play their MLS affiliate, Atlanta United. The fourth round match will be played on June 14th at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. In the short-term, Charleston returns home this Saturday to take on Louisville City FC who lost, 1-0, to FC Cincinnati in the Open Cup Wednesday night.