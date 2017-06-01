TUNE IN NOW: Lawmakers agree on state budget overnight; Hurricane season begins today; Lowcountry graduation ceremonies continue

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Legislative panel approves compromise on $8B spending plan

An agreement reached late Wednesday on a roughly $8 billion spending plan for state taxes ends weeks of negotiation. Read more.

2. Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact

Trump promoted his announcement Wednesday night on Twitter, after a day in which U.S. allies around the world sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a U.S. withdrawal. Read more.

3. Hurricane season begins today

Forecasters are predicting 11 to 17 named storms this season, making it above average. More at 5 a.m.