TUNE IN NOW: Lawmakers agree on state budget overnight; Hurricane season begins today; Lowcountry graduation ceremonies continue

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Legislative panel approves compromise on $8B spending plan
An agreement reached late Wednesday on a roughly $8 billion spending plan for state taxes ends weeks of negotiation. Read more.
2. Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact
Trump promoted his announcement Wednesday night on Twitter, after a day in which U.S. allies around the world sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a U.S. withdrawal. Read more.
3. Hurricane season begins today
Forecasters are predicting 11 to 17 named storms this season, making it above average. More at 5 a.m.
Wednesday night child care providers learned more about a possible tax credit to not only make child care more affordable but provide them with more money to operate.More >>
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in North Charleston Wednesday night.More >>
A child has been rescued from a pond at a Summerville neighborhood.More >>
Thousands of high school seniors will cross the stage this week during graduation in the Lowcountry.More >>
It has been more than two weeks since a 16-year-old Berkeley County teen disappeared.More >>
