Stolen property found in car after chase, search for passenger called off

Authorities have called off a search for a man after a chase from Ladson to Summerville.

According to a statement from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit began shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday near the Exchange Park Fairgrounds when the driver of a white Monte Carlo didn't stop for deputies.

The vehicle continued for several miles before stopping on Shady Lane, off Dorchester Road. The driver was immediately apprehended but the passenger fled on foot.

Officials say stolen property and tools used for burglaries were found in the car.

Deputies are still investigating.

