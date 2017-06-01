CCPL goes green, eliminating plastic bags at libraries

The Charleston County Public Library System is going green by ending its distribution of plastic bags at the 16 branch libraries.

Spokeswoman Natalie Hauff said the CCPL received a $6,400 grant through the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program to purchase reusable bags.

From June through July library customers can pick up a free bag at any of the CCPL locations while supplies last.

“This was a no-brainer for us, especially with the support of the Foundation and NOAA in purchasing the reusable bags,” said CCPL Deputy Director Jim McQueen. “We are so excited about this collaboration and the potential impact CCPL may have in combating the growing pollution of plastics in our marine environment.”

CCPL will host a kickoff event June 8 on World Oceans Day at the John’s Island Regional branch (3531 Maybank Highway). Representatives from NOAA’s Marine Debris Program will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give information about marine pollution.

According to NOAA, plastic materials degrade into small pieces until they can’t be seen. Plastic has the potential to harm fish and other wildlife, and most commonly used plastics do not go away in the ocean.

