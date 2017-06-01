Officers searching for two women after reported shoplifting, assault

Officers are asking for the public's help following a shoplifting incident Tuesday at Knight's Quickstop in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department has released surveillance stills of two women in hopes someone can help identify them. One of the women reportedly assaulted the owner of the Hanover Street store during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Wolfsen at 843-720-3913 or email wolfsene@charleston-sc.gov.

