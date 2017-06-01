Summerville toddler resuscitated, doing ok after falling into pond

A Summerville toddler who fell into a pond Wednesday was resuscitated by neighbors after being pulled out of the water by his parents.



Shana Bourhill says she was cooking dinner when the toddler's twin brother told her two-year-old Aiden was in the water.



Bourhill says the twins apparently broke the lock on the gate to retrieve a volleyball from the water.



Bourhill says she ran outside and saw Aiden's shoes on the bank of the pond and his socks in the water.



She and her husband David jumped in and bumped against Aiden who was submerged in the pond.



Bourhill says she handed Aiden over to her husband.



Two neighbors who heard screams ran over to help.

Michael Coleman says Aiden was blue in the face. He and the other neighbor resuscitated the toddler.



The Bourhills say their son spent Wednesday night in the hospital and was released Thursday morning.



Shana Bourhill says Aiden still has a little fluid in his lungs but otherwise is fine.

