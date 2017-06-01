Charleston Critter Surprise: Groundhog caught downtown

It's Groundhog Day in Charleston, sort of.

A critter control company has captured a ground hog in the Wagener Terrace neighborhood and claims it is a first for the city.

Kevin Murphy said he had gotten a call about a pesky ground hog eating vegetable plants.

“I told them they must be trying to get in touch with Critter Control in Charleston, West Virginia,” he said. “We don’t have groundhogs here.”

But he learned otherwise when the people sent a picture.

Murphy set a couple of traps a few weeks ago but said the groundhog was elusive.

His traps caught opossums and raccoons, but no groundhog. On Tuesday, he said the people called again, complaining the groundhog was back and had eaten their plants again.

So he set the traps once more, changing the bait and rubbing the traps down with cantaloupes.

“Several people in the neighborhood have been seeing it,” he said.

Murphy believes someone brought the groundhog to the area as a pet, and it got away.

Murphy said he has been trapping for 11 years, the company has been in business for 20 and they have never seen a groundhog here.

The captured groundhog's future is yet to be determined.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do with him,” Murphy said.



