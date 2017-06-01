Bed bugs found at another Charleston Fire station brings total up to four

Officials say another Charleston Fire station has been found to have bed bugs, bringing the total up to four.

In a statement sent out Thursday, The City of Charleston said a K9 found bed bugs on a couch at Station 19 on Bees Ferry Road after someone reported being bitten. Personnel there were relocated to Stations 12 and 16, both in West Ashley.

On Monday, the fire department said bed bugs were found at Station 20 on Daniel Island and stations 7 and 13 on James Island. The fire department says it has taken several steps to treat the stations.

They also say they will make changes after speaking with Dr. Eric Benson, a Clemson University entomologist and one of the region's leading experts on bedbugs and their removal. The changes include the use of mattress and box spring covers, as well as the installation of "climb up" monitors for future detection.

Three more fire stations will be inspected on Friday.

