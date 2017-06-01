5 Around Town: Spoleto, Piccolo Spoleto, Sweetgrass, Kelly Cup Finals and a soccer debut

Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto continue, the Kelly Cup Finals roll into North Charleston, a new soccer club debuts, and sweetgrass basket makers will showcase their talents as the calendar turns to June in the Lowcountry.

Sweetgrass Festival

Celebrate the Gullah Geechee Heritage at the 12th annual Sweet Grass Festival in Mount Pleasant.

About two dozen sweetgrass basket makers will have their work on display at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free festival also includes music, food, arts and crafts, and basket-making demonstrations.

The festival is a family-friendly event and no alcohol is allowed. For more information, click here.

Kelly Cup Finals

The Kelly Cup Finals are back the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend.

The South Carolina Stingrays are down two games to none in the best-of-seven series against the Colorado Eagles. The Rays host games three and four Sunday and Monday night. If South Carolina wins one of those games, the Rays would host game five on Wednesday night.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. for all games. The Stingrays are also offering free parking and Happy Hour drink specials from 6 to 8 p.m. For more details and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Fishing for the Cure

The Carolina Lady Anglers want everyone to cast a line for a good cause on Saturday.

The 20th Annual Fishing for the Cure Open Tournament helps raise money for breast cancer awareness. The entry fee is $40 for adults and $10 for kids. Prizes will be awarded for the eligible species: trout, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, sheepshead, ladyfish, and dogfish.

Weigh-in will be held at the Charleston Maritime Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, click here.

Battery Triple header Throwback

The Charleston Battery is celebrating its 25th birthday with a throwback night triple header on Daniel Island.

The Battery hosts Louisville City FC on '93 Night at MUSC Health Stadium. The team celebrates its birth year of 1993 Saturday night with throwback prices. Any fan with a 1993 birth date gets a free beer when coming through the gates.

The stadium will open early for fans to watch the Champions League Final match at 2:45 p.m. Fans can watch in the Three Lions Pub or on the 3,000 square foot video board. The inaugural match for the Charleston Fleet kicks off at 4 p.m. The new Women's Premier Soccer League club faces the Carolina Rapids. The night ends with the Battery match at 7 p.m. One ticket is good for all day.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Spoleto Festival USA

Spoleto Festival USA continues with a variety of programs through June 11.

The festival includes events at 12 venues around Charleston including Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin, Vivaldi's opera Farnace, and Samuel Beckett's play, Waiting for Godot at the Dock Street Theatre.

For a full schedule of shows and to purchase tickets, click here.

Piccolo Spoleto

Charleston's companion to Spoleto Festival USA also continues this weekend.

Piccolo Spoleto is a showcase for local and regional artists and many of the events are free.

This weekend includes "Nighttime at the Museum" Friday at 6 p.m. The Charleston Museum will have dinner, costumed reenactors, special scavenger hunts and more. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Allan Park on Ashley Avenue will host a free Jazz in the Park Concert Friday at 6:30 p.m. Beach lovers can participate for free in the 29th annual sand sculpting competition at Front Beach on the Isle of Palms from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brown Family Park at Nexton hosts an evening of music Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Outdoor Art Exhibition also continues daily at Marion Square. Browse the artwork from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For a full schedule of Piccolo Spoleto events, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

