Convicted felon sentenced to 24 years in prison for Berkeley Co. armed robbery

A convicted felon was sentenced to 24 years in prison for an armed robbery in Berkeley County.

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced on Thursday that 28-year-old Jordan Akeem McDaniel of St. Stephen was sentenced for the armed robbery of Orvin’s Insurance Agency in St. Stephens.

According to court officials, McDaniel pleaded guilty in November of 2015 to one count of robbery affecting interstate commerce and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say McDaniel waited outside Orvin’s Insurance Agency around closing time, and when an employee exited the business McDaniel forced him back in at gunpoint.

"There, he forced the employee to the floor and held other employees at gunpoint," prosecutors said."McDaniel then took cash and checks that were kept at the business."

Authorities say McDaniel’s sentencing established that he had been released from prison in June 2012.

Three months after his release, McDaniel committed voluntary manslaughter in September of 2012, and then two months later, in December of 2012, committed the armed robbery of Orvin’s Insurance Agency.

The robbery charge carries up to 20 years imprisonment; the brandishing charge carries a mandatory sentence of 7 years imprisonment to be served consecutive to any other sentence.

