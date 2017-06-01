Orangeburg woman needs help with 80 cats

After rescuing a kitten during Hurricane Matthew, a Eutawville woman says her home is now being overrun by cats.

Despite now having dozens of new meowing roommates she refuses to give them up to a shelter.

It all started with one cat that happened to be pregnant. Now, there are nearly 80 cats and kittens at her home ranging in age from a few days old to adults.

As the numbers started multiplying, the rescuer's granddaughter, Liliana Marie, stepped in to help.

"When you find them it just makes you want to cry," Marie said. "I just feed them and play with them and it's less stress on her."

"Two more litters she found yesterday. The problem just keeps exploding," Cindy Smith added.

Smith is the founder of Second Change Orangeburg, a no-kill animal rescue that is helping out the dozens of cats. "Her heart will not let them die or go hungry. So she has been trying to take care of them."

The problem continues to grow and now needs a lot more manpower.

Donations are key to helping these little guys live.

Second Chance Orangeburg reports it needs medicine, veterinarian visits, food, litter and volunteers.

"It's a community response that we need. It's not something one rescue can tackle on their own," Smith said. "They all need vaccinations, a second de-worming, their eyes need to be washed out and some type of flea treatment you can give a kitten."

Second Chance Orangeburg is now accepting adoption and foster families. All adoptions fees have been waived to try and get the animals to "furr-ever" homes as quickly as possible.

"Each and every one of them is friendly and loving," Smith said. "They just want to snuggle up to you and see you as their salvation."

"They deserve to love like other animals," Marie said.

All no-kill shelters in the Orangeburg area are full and the woman who rescued the cats refuses to give them up to any place that may euthanize them.

"She's an angel," Smith said. "To me, she's a hero."

That hero did not want to be named. All she wants is for these cats to go to good homes.

For adoption/foster information or to donate online, visit www.SecondChanceAnimalRescueSC.com. You can also call (803)535-9600.

